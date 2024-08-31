8,887 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $150,794,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 4,434,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,816. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

