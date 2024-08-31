93,349 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 93,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 197,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,270. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.