Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler Companies to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aadi Bioscience from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

