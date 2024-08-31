AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.31. 3,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

