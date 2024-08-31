AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,416,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,654. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $346.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

