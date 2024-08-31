ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

ABVX opened at $12.71 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $20,277,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $25,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

