Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $64.80 million and $3.97 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.35 or 1.00060536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0590862 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,183,134.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.