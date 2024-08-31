Acala Token Hits One Day Volume of $3.51 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $62.20 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.22 or 1.00022597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

