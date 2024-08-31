Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as low as C$4.05. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 300 shares.

Accord Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.42.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

