Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

