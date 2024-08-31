Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,285 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

