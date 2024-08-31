Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 214,122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

