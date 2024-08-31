Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Critical Contrast

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 31.84 -$4.91 million N/A N/A First Choice Healthcare Solutions $30,000.00 3.58 -$8.17 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aclarion and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 616.33%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

