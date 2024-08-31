Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.50. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

