Adero Partners LLC Buys 282 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

