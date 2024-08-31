Adero Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 161.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

