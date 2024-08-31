Adero Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $449.26 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.