Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

