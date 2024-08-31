Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after buying an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.37. 808,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

