Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.69% of Global X MLP ETF worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

MLPA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

