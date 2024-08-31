Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 9,320,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

