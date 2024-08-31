Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $448,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

