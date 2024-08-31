Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 400,950 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 3,847,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

