Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,219 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

