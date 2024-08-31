Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 421 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

