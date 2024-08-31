Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.66. 2,528,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

