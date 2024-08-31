aelf Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $279.89 million and $18.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,639,776 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.