Aerodrome Finance Trading Down 20.5% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $93.48 million and $5.12 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 597,080,065.3575937 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.59120069 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,119,434.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

