AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after buying an additional 998,123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,117,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

