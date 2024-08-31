AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 204.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 229.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 174.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $868.89. 134,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.66 and a 200-day moving average of $662.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

