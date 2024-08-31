AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 6,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 443,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

