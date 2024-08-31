Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $57,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.34. 3,793,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

