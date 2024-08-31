AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 2.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 240,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 376,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 325.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

