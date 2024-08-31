AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 2.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 240,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 376,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 325.08%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
