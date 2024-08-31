Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.