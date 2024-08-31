Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,705. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

