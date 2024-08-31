Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on A. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:A opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

