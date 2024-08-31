AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Damien Nicks Purchases 17,438 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Damien Nicks purchased 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.79 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,628.90 ($138,938.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.03%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

