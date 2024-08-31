Aion (AION) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $810,427.95 and approximately $56.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007873 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

