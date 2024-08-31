Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.36. Air Canada shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 14,966 shares traded.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 493.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

