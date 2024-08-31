AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares.
AIX.V Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.
About AIX.V
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
