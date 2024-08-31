AJ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AJ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 11.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

