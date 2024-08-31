AJ Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1,020.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,485 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 36,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $42.68.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

