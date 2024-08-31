Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Boosted by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

