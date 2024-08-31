Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $341.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

