Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

