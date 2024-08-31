Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

