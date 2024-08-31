Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,103 shares.The stock last traded at $13.08 and had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $990.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

