Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$68.93 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The company has a market cap of C$73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

