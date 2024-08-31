Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.92.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$76.93 on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$76.93 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$68.93 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

