Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.37. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 958 shares traded.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Alpha Services and Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0067 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.
About Alpha Services and
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.