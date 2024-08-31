Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.37. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 958 shares traded.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0067 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

